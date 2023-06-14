Positives for Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) as stock gains in recent trading

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) is 135.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.62 and a high of $4.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACHR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.33% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 12.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.40, the stock is 44.22% and 73.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.39 million and changing 16.71% at the moment leaves the stock 65.96% off its SMA200. ACHR registered 7.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 105.61%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.75.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 120.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.68%, and is 41.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.73% over the week and 9.18% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 171.60% and -11.65% from its 52-week high.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Archer Aviation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.20% this year.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 243.59M, and float is at 129.86M with Short Float at 10.08%.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Adcock Brett,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Adcock Brett sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $3.68 per share for a total of $3.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Archer Aviation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Adcock Brett (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $3.31 per share for $3.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ACHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, Muniz Thomas Paul (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 125,000 shares at an average price of $3.50 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 1,495,333 shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR).