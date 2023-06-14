Positives for GameStop Corp. (GME) as stock gains in recent trading

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is 45.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.41 and a high of $47.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GME stock was last observed hovering at around $24.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.65% off its average median price target of $13.10 for the next 12 months. It is also -34.75% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -334.68% lower than the price target low of $6.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.95, the stock is 14.75% and 22.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.1 million and changing 10.91% at the moment leaves the stock 17.97% off its SMA200. GME registered -16.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 19.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$48.64.

The stock witnessed a 30.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.37%, and is 9.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.33% over the week and 5.69% over the month.

GameStop Corp. (GME) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $7.76B and $5.79B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.89% and -43.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.70%).

GameStop Corp. (GME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GameStop Corp. (GME) is a “Underweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GameStop Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.60% this year.

GameStop Corp. (GME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 304.50M, and float is at 256.91M with Short Float at 21.74%.

GameStop Corp. (GME) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at GameStop Corp. (GME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cohen Ryan,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that Cohen Ryan bought 443,842 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $22.53 per share for a total of $10.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36.85 million shares.

GameStop Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Attal Alain (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $22.40 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.54 million shares of the GME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, Cheng Lawrence (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $22.38 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 42,088 shares of GameStop Corp. (GME).

GameStop Corp. (GME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 33.68% up over the past 12 months and AT&T Inc. (T) that is -23.54% lower over the same period. Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is 6.56% up on the 1-year trading charts.