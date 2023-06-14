Positives for Micron Technology Inc. (MU) as stock gains in recent trading

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is 35.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.43 and a high of $74.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MU stock was last observed hovering at around $67.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42%.

Currently trading at $67.87, the stock is 0.54% and 6.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.86 million and changing 0.62% at the moment leaves the stock 17.01% off its SMA200. MU registered 8.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.72.

The stock witnessed a 11.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.06%, and is 0.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 3.41% over the month.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has around 48000 employees, a market worth around $74.15B and $23.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.76 and Fwd P/E is 112.00. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.14% and -9.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.40%).

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is a “Overweight”. 37 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 50.70% this year.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.09B, and float is at 1.09B with Short Float at 2.72%.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Micron Technology Inc. (MU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Deboer Scott J,the company’sEVP, Technology & Products. SEC filings show that Deboer Scott J sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $70.00 per share for a total of $1.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Micron Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that BEYER RICHARD M (Director) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $59.88 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 95660.0 shares of the MU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, Sadana Sumit (EVP, Chief Business Officer) disposed off 32,500 shares at an average price of $62.50 for $2.03 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Micron Technology Inc. (MU).

Micron Technology Inc. (MU): Who are the competitors?

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -13.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.