Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) is 73.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.32 and a high of $18.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XM stock was last observed hovering at around $18.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $18.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.82% off the consensus price target high of $18.20 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -0.28% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.05, the stock is 0.10% and 0.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.36 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 29.66% off its SMA200. XM registered 37.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 79.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$11.42.

The stock witnessed a 0.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.21%, and is -0.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.13% over the week and 0.23% over the month.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) has around 5600 employees, a market worth around $10.95B and $1.53B in sales. Fwd P/E is 58.41. Profit margin for the company is -67.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.67% and -0.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.20%).

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qualtrics International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.30% this year.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 599.31M, and float is at 153.40M with Short Float at 1.90%.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Insider Activity

A total of 171 insider transactions have happened at Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 154 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McMurray Bill,the company’sChief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that McMurray Bill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $18.06 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.81 million shares.

Qualtrics International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that Stucki Briansold a total of 22,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $17.88 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.61 million shares of the XM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 03, Smith Ryan S (Founder and Executive Chair) disposed off 412,099 shares at an average price of $17.90 for $7.37 million. The insider now directly holds 11,653,339 shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM).