Samsara Inc. (IOT) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) is 143.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.42 and a high of $30.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IOT stock was last observed hovering at around $29.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -1.03% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -51.55% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.31, the stock is 35.25% and 46.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.15 million and changing 1.37% at the moment leaves the stock 98.68% off its SMA200. IOT registered 176.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 132.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$61.06.

The stock witnessed a 59.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.94%, and is 7.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.35% over the week and 6.11% over the month.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) has around 2266 employees, a market worth around $15.35B and $714.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 819.19. Profit margin for the company is -34.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 259.98% and -1.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.00%).

Samsara Inc. (IOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Samsara Inc. (IOT) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Samsara Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.50% this year.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 526.40M, and float is at 154.56M with Short Float at 7.52%.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) Insider Activity

A total of 233 insider transactions have happened at Samsara Inc. (IOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 125 and purchases happening 108 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Andreessen Marc L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Andreessen Marc L sold 367,583 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $27.75 per share for a total of $10.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Samsara Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Andreessen Horowitz Fund IV, L (10% Owner) sold a total of 367,583 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $27.75 per share for $10.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the IOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, AH Parallel Fund IV, L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 367,583 shares at an average price of $27.75 for $10.2 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Samsara Inc. (IOT).