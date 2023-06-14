The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) is 72.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.00 and a high of $78.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TTD stock was last observed hovering at around $75.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.04% off its average median price target of $78.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.87% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -198.15% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $77.52, the stock is 10.72% and 18.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.03 million and changing 2.70% at the moment leaves the stock 37.10% off its SMA200. TTD registered 57.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $212.31.

The stock witnessed a 24.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.13%, and is 3.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 3.42% over the month.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) has around 2770 employees, a market worth around $37.88B and $1.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 542.10 and Fwd P/E is 52.56. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.77% and -1.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Trade Desk Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.40% this year.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 489.71M, and float is at 441.17M with Short Float at 3.43%.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Buyer Lise J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Buyer Lise J sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $75.20 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

The Trade Desk Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Buyer Lise J (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $75.12 per share for $0.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the TTD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 07, Cunningham Andrea Lee (Director) disposed off 1,950 shares at an average price of $74.87 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 5,729 shares of The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD).

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) that is trading -61.49% down over the past 12 months.