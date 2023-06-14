These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT)

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) is -97.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.04 and a high of $15.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CYXT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 96.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.04, the stock is -68.70% and -81.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.0 million and changing -12.00% at the moment leaves the stock -98.05% off its SMA200. CYXT registered -99.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -97.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$9.22.

The stock witnessed a -76.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -97.42%, and is -35.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.24% over the week and 22.92% over the month.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) has around 755 employees, a market worth around $7.64M and $760.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -84.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -4.35% and -99.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.30%).

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.90% this year.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 179.68M, and float is at 133.01M with Short Float at 6.14%.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Starboard Value & Opportunity,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Starboard Value & Opportunity sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $0.06 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.88 million shares.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Starboard Value LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 9,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $0.06 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.88 million shares of the CYXT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, Smith Jeffrey C (10% Owner) disposed off 9,000,000 shares at an average price of $0.06 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 19,355,337 shares of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT).