Things appear to be looking up for Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) is -11.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.32 and a high of $38.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BAC stock was last observed hovering at around $29.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.45% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -5.0% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.40, the stock is 3.32% and 3.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 42.64 million and changing 0.93% at the moment leaves the stock -9.25% off its SMA200. BAC registered -11.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.20%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.23%, and is 0.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) has around 217000 employees, a market worth around $233.97B and $88.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.87 and Fwd P/E is 8.74. Profit margin for the company is 30.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.70% and -23.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bank of America Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/18/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.80% this year.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 8.07B, and float is at 7.96B with Short Float at 0.87%.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Insider Activity

A total of 186 insider transactions have happened at Bank of America Corporation (BAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 93 and purchases happening 93 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Koder Matthew M,the company’sPres, Gl Corp & Invest Banking. SEC filings show that Koder Matthew M sold 105,054 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $34.27 per share for a total of $3.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

Bank of America Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Koder Matthew M (Pres, Gl Corp & Invest Banking) sold a total of 214,745 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $35.91 per share for $7.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the BAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ (Former 10% Owner) disposed off 155 shares at an average price of $47500.00 for $7.36 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Bank of America Corporation (BAC).

Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 18.80% up over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is 6.41% higher over the same period. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is -6.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.