Things appear to be looking up for Schlumberger Limited (SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) is -10.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.65 and a high of $59.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLB stock was last observed hovering at around $47.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.94%.

Currently trading at $47.96, the stock is 5.11% and 0.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.78 million and changing 2.00% at the moment leaves the stock -1.61% off its SMA200. SLB registered 1.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.28.

The stock witnessed a 8.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.84%, and is 2.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.61% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) has around 99000 employees, a market worth around $68.24B and $29.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.88 and Fwd P/E is 12.86. Profit margin for the company is 12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.48% and -19.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 81.70% this year.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.43B, and float is at 1.42B with Short Float at 1.34%.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Insider Activity

A total of 88 insider transactions have happened at Schlumberger Limited (SLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Biguet Stephane,the company’sEVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Biguet Stephane sold 6,250 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 at a price of $43.70 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Schlumberger Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 24 that Biguet Stephane (EVP & CFO) sold a total of 6,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 24 and was made at $49.56 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the SLB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20, Biguet Stephane (EVP & CFO) disposed off 6,250 shares at an average price of $44.77 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 219,765 shares of Schlumberger Limited (SLB).

Schlumberger Limited (SLB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Baker Hughes Company (BKR) that is trading -14.36% down over the past 12 months and Halliburton Company (HAL) that is -19.24% lower over the same period. NOV Inc. (NOV) is -24.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.