Things appear to be looking up for United States Steel Corporation (X)

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) is -4.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.41 and a high of $31.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The X stock was last observed hovering at around $22.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.36% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.38% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -25.68% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.88, the stock is 9.57% and 3.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.19 million and changing 6.04% at the moment leaves the stock -1.86% off its SMA200. X registered 7.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.01.

The stock witnessed a 13.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.72%, and is 5.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.34% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

United States Steel Corporation (X) has around 22740 employees, a market worth around $5.50B and $20.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.57 and Fwd P/E is 12.46. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.52% and -24.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.10%).

United States Steel Corporation (X) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United States Steel Corporation (X) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United States Steel Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.80% this year.

United States Steel Corporation (X) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 227.33M, and float is at 223.70M with Short Float at 9.45%.

United States Steel Corporation (X) Insider Activity

A total of 79 insider transactions have happened at United States Steel Corporation (X) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Davis Alicia J.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Davis Alicia J. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 03 at a price of $22.64 per share for a total of $22645.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8704.0 shares.

United States Steel Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Ayers Andrea J. (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $31.45 per share for $31454.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5014.0 shares of the X stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Fruehauf Richard (SVP-Chief Strat & Sustain Off) disposed off 37,500 shares at an average price of $31.38 for $1.18 million. The insider now directly holds 57,826 shares of United States Steel Corporation (X).

United States Steel Corporation (X): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nucor Corporation (NUE) that is trading 28.46% up over the past 12 months.