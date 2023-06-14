TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) is 48.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $1.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TMC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18%.

Currently trading at $1.14, the stock is 55.77% and 46.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.2 million and changing 18.75% at the moment leaves the stock 28.58% off its SMA200. TMC registered -6.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 46.64%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.58.

The stock witnessed a 60.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.86%, and is 68.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.18% over the week and 7.22% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 123.09% and -29.19% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.40% this year.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 272.03M, and float is at 167.16M with Short Float at 3.77%.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Karkar Andrei,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Karkar Andrei bought 3,997,519 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $0.75 per share for a total of $3.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55.95 million shares.

TMC the metals company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that O’Sullivan Anthony (Chief Development Officer) sold a total of 60,660 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $0.78 per share for $47533.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.51 million shares of the TMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, Stone Gregory (Chief Ocean Scientist) disposed off 52,031 shares at an average price of $0.76 for $39502.0. The insider now directly holds 420,876 shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC).