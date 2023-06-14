What should you know before buying stock in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) is 145.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.98 and a high of $6.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EVLV stock was last observed hovering at around $6.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26%.

Currently trading at $6.35, the stock is 10.05% and 45.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.58 million and changing 4.27% at the moment leaves the stock 99.49% off its SMA200. EVLV registered 115.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 78.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.73.

The stock witnessed a 20.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 138.72%, and is 4.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.45% over the week and 7.28% over the month.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) has around 223 employees, a market worth around $893.44M and $65.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 220.71% and 0.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.00%).

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -687.40% this year.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 146.43M, and float is at 104.90M with Short Float at 4.65%.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Donohue Mark,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Donohue Mark sold 158,991 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $5.84 per share for a total of $0.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Charlton Kevin M. (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $5.69 per share for $28450.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the EVLV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Ellenbogen Michael (Founder & Chief Innovation Ofc) disposed off 83,332 shares at an average price of $5.31 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 2,640,558 shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV).