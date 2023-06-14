What should you know before buying stock in Guardant Health Inc. (GH)

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) is 38.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.67 and a high of $62.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GH stock was last observed hovering at around $34.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.92% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.71% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -25.5% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.65, the stock is 23.69% and 42.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.1 million and changing 8.41% at the moment leaves the stock 2.42% off its SMA200. GH registered 0.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.78.

The stock witnessed a 42.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.06%, and is 15.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.76% over the week and 5.17% over the month.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) has around 1793 employees, a market worth around $4.37B and $482.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 82.15% and -40.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.00%).

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Guardant Health Inc. (GH) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Guardant Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.00% this year.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.66M, and float is at 97.63M with Short Float at 7.10%.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Guardant Health Inc. (GH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kalia Kumud,the company’sChief Information Officer. SEC filings show that Kalia Kumud bought 2,981 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $32.71 per share for a total of $97498.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5193.0 shares.

Guardant Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Eltoukhy Helmy (Co-Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 8,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $26.15 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.05 million shares of the GH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Eltoukhy Helmy (Co-Chief Executive Officer) acquired 84,452 shares at an average price of $26.33 for $2.22 million. The insider now directly holds 2,040,638 shares of Guardant Health Inc. (GH).