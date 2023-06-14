Why Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is -46.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.78 and a high of $29.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BIG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.17% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.44% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -98.25% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.93, the stock is 13.59% and -7.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.04 million and changing 17.31% at the moment leaves the stock -46.61% off its SMA200. BIG registered -66.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.85.

The stock witnessed a -4.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.04%, and is 6.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.81% over the week and 11.30% over the month.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) has around 10200 employees, a market worth around $244.32M and $5.22B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.90% and -72.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.90%).

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Big Lots Inc. (BIG) is a “Underweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Big Lots Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -237.00% this year.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.02M, and float is at 28.01M with Short Float at 39.71%.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Big Lots Inc. (BIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Robins Ronald A Jr,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that Robins Ronald A Jr bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $5.00 per share for a total of $50050.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Big Lots Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Schlonsky Michael Allen (Executive Vice President) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $4.88 per share for $48800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the BIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, DiGrande Sebastian (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $4.97 for $14900.0. The insider now directly holds 41,733 shares of Big Lots Inc. (BIG).

Big Lots Inc. (BIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is trading -31.39% down over the past 12 months and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) that is 12.67% higher over the same period. Five Below Inc. (FIVE) is 50.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.