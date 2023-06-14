Why Confluent Inc. (CFLT) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) is 67.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.60 and a high of $37.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CFLT stock was last observed hovering at around $36.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.47% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -85.7% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.14, the stock is 20.37% and 41.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.18 million and changing 0.98% at the moment leaves the stock 53.26% off its SMA200. CFLT registered 80.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 71.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$21.42.

The stock witnessed a 62.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.34%, and is 0.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.26% over the week and 6.31% over the month.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) has around 2761 employees, a market worth around $10.51B and $634.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 340.73. Profit margin for the company is -77.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 123.73% and -0.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.30%).

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Confluent Inc. (CFLT) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Confluent Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.10% this year.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 291.87M, and float is at 151.39M with Short Float at 13.20%.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) Insider Activity

A total of 111 insider transactions have happened at Confluent Inc. (CFLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 57 and purchases happening 54 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chadwick Jonathan,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Chadwick Jonathan sold 16,625 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $36.40 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14203.0 shares.

Confluent Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Schultz Erica (President, Field Operations) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $36.17 per share for $1.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.48 million shares of the CFLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 07, Volpi Michelangelo (Director) disposed off 637,268 shares at an average price of $35.00 for $22.3 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Confluent Inc. (CFLT).