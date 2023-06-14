Why DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) is -0.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.57 and a high of $77.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DOCU stock was last observed hovering at around $54.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $67.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.19% off the consensus price target high of $84.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -15.17% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.28, the stock is 0.29% and 3.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.6 million and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 1.87% off its SMA200. DOCU registered -16.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $343.83.

The stock witnessed a 13.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.38%, and is -6.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.61% over the week and 4.77% over the month.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) has around 7336 employees, a market worth around $11.47B and $2.52B in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.72. Profit margin for the company is -2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.70% and -28.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.10%).

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DocuSign Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.30% this year.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 202.63M, and float is at 197.79M with Short Float at 4.60%.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Briggs Teresa,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Briggs Teresa sold 1,988 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $58.53 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3763.0 shares.

DocuSign Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that Springer Daniel D. (Director) sold a total of 147,008 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $55.08 per share for $8.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.23 million shares of the DOCU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 18, Springer Daniel D. (Director) disposed off 147,009 shares at an average price of $58.12 for $8.54 million. The insider now directly holds 1,377,326 shares of DocuSign Inc. (DOCU).