Why Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is -0.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $83.05 and a high of $119.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MRK stock was last observed hovering at around $109.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $109.99, the stock is -2.10% and -3.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.24 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 4.86% off its SMA200. MRK registered 26.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.99.

The stock witnessed a -6.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.82%, and is -0.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) has around 69000 employees, a market worth around $278.11B and $57.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.46 and Fwd P/E is 12.92. Profit margin for the company is 22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.44% and -8.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 17.40% this year.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.54B, and float is at 2.53B with Short Float at 0.62%.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zachary Jennifer,the company’sEVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that Zachary Jennifer sold 19,141 shares of the company’s common stock on May 04 at a price of $117.59 per share for a total of $2.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35128.0 shares.

Merck & Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that Karachun Rita A (Sr. VP Fince-Global Controller) sold a total of 15,875 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $117.53 per share for $1.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45710.0 shares of the MRK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 03, MIZELL STEVEN (EVP, Chief HR Officer) disposed off 53,400 shares at an average price of $119.01 for $6.36 million. The insider now directly holds 31,685 shares of Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK).

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -6.84% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -19.39% lower over the same period.