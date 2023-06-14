Why should you keep an eye on Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is 52.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $415.07 and a high of $921.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVGO stock was last observed hovering at around $855.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.24% off its average median price target of $900.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.41% off the consensus price target high of $950.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -6.39% lower than the price target low of $800.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $851.12, the stock is 13.88% and 26.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.9 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock 48.19% off its SMA200. AVGO registered 57.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.54.

The stock witnessed a 34.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.57%, and is 7.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.90% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $354.67B and $35.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.63 and Fwd P/E is 18.88. Profit margin for the company is 38.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 105.06% and -7.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.40%).

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is a “Buy”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Broadcom Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 76.80% this year.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 415.00M, and float is at 407.51M with Short Float at 1.79%.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Spears Kirsten M.,the company’sCFO & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Spears Kirsten M. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $797.82 per share for a total of $4.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35085.0 shares.

Broadcom Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Kawwas Charlie B (President, Semi Solutions Grp) sold a total of 1,645 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $801.33 per share for $1.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75290.0 shares of the AVGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 28, Spears Kirsten M. (CFO & Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $619.72 for $4.34 million. The insider now directly holds 41,085 shares of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO).

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 141.68% up over the past 12 months. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -6.58% down on the 1-year trading charts.