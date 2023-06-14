Why should you keep an eye on Dynatrace Inc. (DT)?

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) is 34.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.54 and a high of $52.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DT stock was last observed hovering at around $51.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17%.

Currently trading at $51.57, the stock is 3.17% and 12.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.21 million and changing -0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 28.77% off its SMA200. DT registered 24.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $98.49.

The stock witnessed a 10.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.86%, and is -2.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) has around 4180 employees, a market worth around $14.93B and $1.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 140.14 and Fwd P/E is 43.41. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.51% and -2.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 105.30% this year.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 289.44M, and float is at 194.88M with Short Float at 5.27%.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Dynatrace Inc. (DT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pace Stephen J.,the company’sChief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Pace Stephen J. sold 29,178 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $51.07 per share for a total of $1.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Dynatrace Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that MCCONNELL RICK M (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $51.00 per share for $1.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.6 million shares of the DT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 07, MCCONNELL RICK M (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 98,323 shares at an average price of $51.75 for $5.09 million. The insider now directly holds 615,634 shares of Dynatrace Inc. (DT).

Dynatrace Inc. (DT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 32.14% up over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is 15.51% higher over the same period. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is 57.24% up on the 1-year trading charts.