Why V.F. Corporation (VFC) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) is -30.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.77 and a high of $48.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VFC stock was last observed hovering at around $19.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $24.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.84% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -5.89% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.06, the stock is 0.43% and -8.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.67 million and changing -0.37% at the moment leaves the stock -30.99% off its SMA200. VFC registered -59.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.72.

The stock witnessed a -10.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.10%, and is -0.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 4.60% over the month.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) has around 19800 employees, a market worth around $7.60B and $11.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 317.67 and Fwd P/E is 7.78. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.63% and -60.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for V.F. Corporation (VFC) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

V.F. Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -98.00% this year.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 388.06M, and float is at 387.27M with Short Float at 5.78%.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at V.F. Corporation (VFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Roberts Carol L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Roberts Carol L bought 7,109 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $21.07 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7109.0 shares.

V.F. Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that CHUGG JULIANA L (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $26.69 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15000.0 shares of the VFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Dorer Benno O (Interim President and CEO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $28.50 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of V.F. Corporation (VFC).

V.F. Corporation (VFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is trading -6.93% down over the past 12 months. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is 26.32% up on the 1-year trading charts.