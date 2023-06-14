Will BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) is 241.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.58 and a high of $6.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BBAI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 54.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.30, the stock is 2.61% and -10.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.48 million and changing 12.75% at the moment leaves the stock 16.08% off its SMA200. BBAI registered -53.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 139.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.67.

The stock witnessed a -3.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.99%, and is 6.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.65% over the week and 9.36% over the month.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has around 649 employees, a market worth around $339.92M and $160.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -80.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 296.55% and -66.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.50%).

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.50% this year.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 138.55M, and float is at 24.88M with Short Float at 15.38%.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC sold 361,096 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 at a price of $2.44 per share for a total of $0.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102.69 million shares.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC (Director) sold a total of 749,909 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $2.42 per share for $1.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 103.05 million shares of the BBAI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 25, BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC (Director) disposed off 960,012 shares at an average price of $2.45 for $2.35 million. The insider now directly holds 103,797,960 shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI).