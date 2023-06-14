Will Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) is 70.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.75 and a high of $67.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MRVL stock was last observed hovering at around $62.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.0% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.95% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -26.1% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.05, the stock is 17.52% and 38.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.41 million and changing 1.61% at the moment leaves the stock 46.24% off its SMA200. MRVL registered 18.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 51.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.71.

The stock witnessed a 57.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.30%, and is 6.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.04% over the week and 4.92% over the month.

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) has around 7418 employees, a market worth around $53.96B and $5.79B in sales. Fwd P/E is 26.85. Profit margin for the company is -2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.81% and -7.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) is a “Buy”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 25 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marvell Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.70% this year.

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 856.70M, and float is at 848.19M with Short Float at 3.21%.

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) Insider Activity

A total of 152 insider transactions have happened at Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 79 and purchases happening 73 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bharathi Sandeep,the company’sChief Development Officer. SEC filings show that Bharathi Sandeep sold 1,724 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $61.94 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86426.0 shares.

Marvell Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Nguyen Loi (EVP, Optical & CC Grp) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $62.24 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the MRVL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, Tamer Ford (Director) disposed off 90,000 shares at an average price of $59.58 for $5.36 million. The insider now directly holds 126,083 shares of Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL).

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 141.68% up over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is 57.24% higher over the same period. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -6.58% down on the 1-year trading charts.