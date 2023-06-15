A peek at Aegon N.V. (AEG): Who has invested in It?

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) is -3.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.76 and a high of $5.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $5.67 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.56% off the consensus price target high of $7.30 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -24.68% lower than the price target low of $3.89 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.85, the stock is 4.58% and 7.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 0.41% at the moment leaves the stock 2.99% off its SMA200. AEG registered 7.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.82.

The stock witnessed a 7.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.58%, and is 1.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.19% over the week and 1.47% over the month.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) has around 19087 employees, a market worth around $10.25B and -$12888.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.82. Distance from 52-week low is 29.16% and -14.69% from its 52-week high.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aegon N.V. (AEG) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aegon N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -213.00% this year

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.00B, and float is at 1.86B with Short Float at 0.11%.

Aegon N.V. (AEG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) that is trading -50.06% down over the past 12 months and Prudential plc (PUK) that is 20.48% higher over the same period. MetLife Inc. (MET) is -11.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.