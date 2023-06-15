A peek at Humacyte Inc. (HUMA): Who has invested in It?

Humacyte Inc. (NASDAQ: HUMA) is 63.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.96 and a high of $5.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HUMA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.5% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -25.09% lower than the price target low of $2.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.44, the stock is -11.56% and -7.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -5.62% at the moment leaves the stock 5.60% off its SMA200. HUMA registered -10.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.49%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$19.11.

The stock witnessed a -13.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.88%, and is -17.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.27% over the week and 10.15% over the month.

Humacyte Inc. (HUMA) has around 164 employees, a market worth around $352.60M and $1.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 75.77% and -38.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.70%).

Humacyte Inc. (HUMA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Humacyte Inc. (HUMA) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Humacyte Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.80% this year

Humacyte Inc. (HUMA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 103.26M, and float is at 53.37M with Short Float at 8.10%.

Humacyte Inc. (HUMA) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Humacyte Inc. (HUMA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ayabudge LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Ayabudge LLC sold 2,625,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $2.75 per share for a total of $7.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15.37 million shares.

Humacyte Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that Dougan Brady W (Director) sold a total of 2,625,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $2.75 per share for $7.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15.37 million shares of the HUMA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 25, Niklason Laura E (President, CEO and Director) disposed off 2,625,000 shares at an average price of $2.75 for $7.22 million. The insider now directly holds 15,365,736 shares of Humacyte Inc. (HUMA).