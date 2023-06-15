A peek at Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB): Who has invested in It?

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) is -0.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $108.74 and a high of $147.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KMB stock was last observed hovering at around $134.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $140.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.26% off the consensus price target high of $154.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -8.1% lower than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $135.12, the stock is -1.80% and -3.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 0.49% at the moment leaves the stock 3.45% off its SMA200. KMB registered 6.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.46.

The stock witnessed a -6.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.39%, and is 0.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.85% over the week and 1.36% over the month.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) has around 44000 employees, a market worth around $45.66B and $20.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.13 and Fwd P/E is 19.15. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.26% and -8.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.70%).

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.80% this year

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 337.50M, and float is at 336.94M with Short Float at 1.66%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cunningham Doug, the company’s President, EMEA. SEC filings show that Cunningham Doug sold 1,504 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $145.48 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 27 that Drexler Andrew (Vice President and Controller) sold a total of 7,970 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 27 and was made at $145.12 per share for $1.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4889.0 shares of the KMB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 26, Hsu Michael D. (Chairman of the Board and CEO) disposed off 46,508 shares at an average price of $144.28 for $6.71 million. The insider now directly holds 111,668 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB).

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -5.42% down over the past 12 months and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is 5.99% higher over the same period.