A peek at Lazard Ltd (LAZ): Who has invested in It?

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) is -9.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.71 and a high of $43.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LAZ stock was last observed hovering at around $30.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.91% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -11.86% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.32, the stock is 6.50% and 1.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing 1.23% at the moment leaves the stock -9.93% off its SMA200. LAZ registered -1.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.43.

The stock witnessed a 8.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.63%, and is 1.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) has around 3442 employees, a market worth around $3.57B and $2.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.51 and Fwd P/E is 8.49. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.03% and -27.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lazard Ltd (LAZ) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lazard Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.20% this year

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.59M, and float is at 85.09M with Short Float at 5.52%.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Lazard Ltd (LAZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stern Alexander F., the company’s President. SEC filings show that Stern Alexander F. sold 49,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $36.39 per share for a total of $1.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50258.0 shares.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Morgan Stanley (MS) that is trading 17.03% up over the past 12 months and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) that is 19.45% higher over the same period. Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) is 8.44% up on the 1-year trading charts.