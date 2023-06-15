A peek at SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC): Who has invested in It?

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) is -2.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.98 and a high of $5.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLGC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 30.0% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.45, the stock is -18.81% and -17.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -7.20% at the moment leaves the stock -16.73% off its SMA200. SLGC registered -47.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.69.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -22.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.24%, and is -15.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.91% over the week and 7.70% over the month.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) has around 451 employees, a market worth around $487.16M and $95.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 23.74% and -56.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.10%).

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SomaLogic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.00% this year

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 186.53M, and float is at 162.09M with Short Float at 5.79%.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times.