Air Lease Corporation (AL) Volatility At 1.99%, Should You Add A Position?

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) is 8.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.75 and a high of $46.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AL stock was last observed hovering at around $42.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.32% off the consensus price target high of $59.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -1.71% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.70, the stock is 4.85% and 6.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -1.28% at the moment leaves the stock 8.40% off its SMA200. AL registered 29.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.05.

The stock witnessed a 8.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.17%, and is -0.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Air Lease Corporation (AL) has around 151 employees, a market worth around $4.64B and $2.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.09 and Fwd P/E is 6.98. Profit margin for the company is 19.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.17% and -9.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Air Lease Corporation (AL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Air Lease Corporation (AL) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Air Lease Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -134.80% this year

Air Lease Corporation (AL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.94M, and float is at 103.61M with Short Float at 1.85%.

Air Lease Corporation (AL) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Air Lease Corporation (AL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Khatibi Alex A, the company’s EVP. SEC filings show that Khatibi Alex A sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $40.00 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89266.0 shares.

Air Lease Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that Clark Yvette Hollingsworth (Director) bought a total of 2,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $37.96 per share for $98697.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19856.0 shares of the AL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Willis Gregory B (EVP AND CFO) disposed off 14,139 shares at an average price of $42.79 for $0.61 million. The insider now directly holds 63,889 shares of Air Lease Corporation (AL).

Air Lease Corporation (AL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) that is trading 48.10% up over the past 12 months. FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) is 102.96% up on the 1-year trading charts.