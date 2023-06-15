APi Group Corporation (APG) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) is 35.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.09 and a high of $25.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APG stock was last observed hovering at around $25.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $28.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.56% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -21.05% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.42, the stock is 8.00% and 12.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing -0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 29.42% off its SMA200. APG registered 60.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.62.

The stock witnessed a 12.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.63%, and is 3.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.10% over the week and 2.45% over the month.

APi Group Corporation (APG) has around 26000 employees, a market worth around $6.01B and $6.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 109.10 and Fwd P/E is 14.22. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.19% and -0.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

APi Group Corporation (APG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for APi Group Corporation (APG) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

APi Group Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 116.40% this year

APi Group Corporation (APG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 234.00M, and float is at 205.42M with Short Float at 1.63%.

APi Group Corporation (APG) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at APi Group Corporation (APG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LILLIE JAMES E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LILLIE JAMES E sold 19,414 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $23.42 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.39 million shares.

APi Group Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that ASHKEN IAN G H (Director) sold a total of 18,550 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $23.42 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.94 million shares of the APG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, ASHKEN IAN G H (Director) disposed off 91,213 shares at an average price of $23.32 for $2.13 million. The insider now directly holds 4,957,883 shares of APi Group Corporation (APG).