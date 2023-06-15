Azenta Inc. (AZTA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) is -22.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.01 and a high of $78.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AZTA stock was last observed hovering at around $45.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.44% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -7.76% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.26, the stock is 4.06% and 4.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing -1.52% at the moment leaves the stock -6.73% off its SMA200. AZTA registered -34.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.90.

The stock witnessed a 11.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.29%, and is -1.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

Azenta Inc. (AZTA) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $2.97B and $597.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 264.68. Profit margin for the company is -7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.69% and -42.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.80%).

Azenta Inc. (AZTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Azenta Inc. (AZTA) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Azenta Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.30% this year

Azenta Inc. (AZTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.11M, and float is at 63.85M with Short Float at 9.51%.

Azenta Inc. (AZTA) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Azenta Inc. (AZTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARTIN JOSEPH R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MARTIN JOSEPH R sold 2,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $43.07 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85175.0 shares.

Azenta Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that McManus Matthew (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 8,625 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $58.15 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29467.0 shares of the AZTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, Robertson Lindon G (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) acquired 4,350 shares at an average price of $57.62 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 100,571 shares of Azenta Inc. (AZTA).

Azenta Inc. (AZTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 174.79% up over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is 71.20% higher over the same period. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -4.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.