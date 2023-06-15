BCE Inc. (BCE) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) is 2.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.88 and a high of $51.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BCE stock was last observed hovering at around $46.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.18%.

Currently trading at $45.26, the stock is -1.73% and -3.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.24 million and changing -2.54% at the moment leaves the stock -1.12% off its SMA200. BCE registered -11.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.13.

The stock witnessed a -4.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.26%, and is -1.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.91% over the week and 1.09% over the month.

BCE Inc. (BCE) has around 44610 employees, a market worth around $41.24B and $18.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.50 and Fwd P/E is 13.53. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.49% and -11.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

BCE Inc. (BCE) Analyst Forecasts

BCE Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.30% this year

BCE Inc. (BCE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 912.10M, and float is at 911.74M with Short Float at 1.29%.

BCE Inc. (BCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 39.48% up over the past 12 months and Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) that is -6.35% lower over the same period. TELUS Corporation (TU) is -17.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.