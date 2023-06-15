DatChat Inc. (DATS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) is 232.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $1.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DATS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39%.

Currently trading at $0.82, the stock is 109.82% and 94.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.74 million and changing 89.84% at the moment leaves the stock 46.27% off its SMA200. DATS registered -27.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 93.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $138.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.57.

The stock witnessed a 127.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.38%, and is 121.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 34.05% over the week and 17.02% over the month.

DatChat Inc. (DATS) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $15.84M and $0.05M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 480.40% and -46.75% from its 52-week high.

DatChat Inc. (DATS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 14.50% this year

DatChat Inc. (DATS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.61M, and float is at 17.76M with Short Float at 0.49%.

DatChat Inc. (DATS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at DatChat Inc. (DATS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Myman Darin M, the company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that Myman Darin M bought 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 22 at a price of $0.70 per share for a total of $9799.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.76 million shares.