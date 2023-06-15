Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) is -78.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.52 and a high of $28.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DFLI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.73% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 71.56% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.56, the stock is -9.87% and -30.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -17.42% at the moment leaves the stock -65.54% off its SMA200. DFLI registered -74.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.79.

The stock witnessed a -12.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.72%, and is -8.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.40% over the week and 10.84% over the month.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) has around 171 employees, a market worth around $114.66M and $86.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.69. Profit margin for the company is -37.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.59% and -91.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-125.00%).

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.90% this year

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.10M, and float is at 9.30M with Short Float at 3.35%.