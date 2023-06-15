Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) is 1.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.69 and a high of $8.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UUUU stock was last observed hovering at around $6.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $9.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.83% off the consensus price target high of $12.35 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 25.65% higher than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.32, the stock is 2.10% and 9.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.06 million and changing -2.92% at the moment leaves the stock -1.20% off its SMA200. UUUU registered 12.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$28.18.

The stock witnessed a 2.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.15%, and is 0.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.57% over the week and 4.95% over the month.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) has around 134 employees, a market worth around $1.01B and $29.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.66. Distance from 52-week low is 34.75% and -23.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.70%).

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Energy Fuels Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 102.60% this year

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 157.93M, and float is at 153.80M with Short Float at 14.21%.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Filas Barbara Appelin, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Filas Barbara Appelin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $6.25 per share for a total of $62500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Energy Fuels Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Moore Curtis (Senior VP Marketing and) sold a total of 15,774 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $6.39 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the UUUU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, HIGGS DENNIS LYLE (Director) disposed off 27,412 shares at an average price of $6.33 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 270,081 shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU).

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) that is trading -10.26% down over the past 12 months and Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) that is 11.01% higher over the same period.