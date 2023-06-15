FREYR Battery (FREY) Volatility At 3.92%, Should You Add A Position?

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) is -12.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.20 and a high of $16.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FREY stock was last observed hovering at around $7.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.1% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 41.69% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.58, the stock is 2.09% and 1.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -1.17% at the moment leaves the stock -25.65% off its SMA200. FREY registered 9.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.92%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.39.

The stock witnessed a 1.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.57%, and is -0.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.92% over the week and 5.04% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 22.26% and -55.25% from its 52-week high.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FREYR Battery (FREY) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FREYR Battery is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.70% this year

FREYR Battery (FREY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 139.71M, and float is at 113.61M with Short Float at 11.30%.