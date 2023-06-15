Here are the top Institutional holders of Asset Entities Inc. (ASST) shares

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ: ASST) is -44.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.81 and a high of $6.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASST stock was last observed hovering at around $1.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18%.

Currently trading at $1.98, the stock is 74.03% and 89.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.15 million and changing 9.72% at the moment leaves the stock 42.32% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $96.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$16.51.

The stock witnessed a 91.01% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.70%, and is 59.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 41.57% over the week and 20.83% over the month.

Asset Entities Inc. (ASST) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $32.11M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 143.50% and -71.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-161.30%).

Asset Entities Inc. (ASST) Analyst Forecasts

Asset Entities Inc. (ASST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.46M, and float is at 5.22M with Short Float at 0.65%.

Asset Entities Inc. (ASST) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Asset Entities Inc. (ASST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times.