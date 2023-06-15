Here are the top Institutional holders of Illumina Inc. (ILMN) shares

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) is 1.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $173.45 and a high of $248.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ILMN stock was last observed hovering at around $206.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.0% off its average median price target of $232.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.04% off the consensus price target high of $336.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -36.56% lower than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $204.84, the stock is 1.09% and -2.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -2.44% off its SMA200. ILMN registered 5.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$8.27.

The stock witnessed a -0.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.22%, and is 1.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) has around 11500 employees, a market worth around $32.74B and $4.45B in sales. Fwd P/E is 64.44. Distance from 52-week low is 18.10% and -17.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.50%).

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Illumina Inc. (ILMN) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Illumina Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -655.90% this year

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 158.00M, and float is at 156.75M with Short Float at 3.18%.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Illumina Inc. (ILMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hoyt Aimee L, the company’s SVP, Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that Hoyt Aimee L sold 3,917 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $199.06 per share for a total of $0.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2881.0 shares.

Illumina Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Aravanis Alexander (SVP, Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 5,398 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $201.74 per share for $1.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2922.0 shares of the ILMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, TOUSI SUSAN H (SVP, Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $211.57 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 38,276 shares of Illumina Inc. (ILMN).

Illumina Inc. (ILMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) that is trading 4.86% up over the past 12 months and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) that is -1.55% lower over the same period. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) is 6.62% up on the 1-year trading charts.