Here are the top Institutional holders of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) shares

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is 73.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.59 and a high of $33.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TPH stock was last observed hovering at around $33.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.84% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.43% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -10.9% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.16, the stock is 5.17% and 12.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing -2.55% at the moment leaves the stock 48.17% off its SMA200. TPH registered 78.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.77.

The stock witnessed a 9.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.14%, and is -0.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) has around 1470 employees, a market worth around $3.20B and $4.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.85 and Fwd P/E is 8.64. Profit margin for the company is 12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 120.42% and -4.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.30% this year

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.02M, and float is at 99.08M with Short Float at 3.55%.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KEELER GLENN J., the company’s CFO and CAO. SEC filings show that KEELER GLENN J. sold 21,413 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $33.01 per share for a total of $0.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 03 that BAUER DOUGLAS F. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 19,076 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 03 and was made at $29.24 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the TPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, GILBERT STEVEN J (Director) disposed off 3,699 shares at an average price of $24.07 for $89035.0. The insider now directly holds 64,569 shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH).

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading 92.78% up over the past 12 months and D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) that is 70.83% higher over the same period. LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) is 53.55% up on the 1-year trading charts.