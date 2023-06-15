Here are the top Institutional holders of Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) shares

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) is 24.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $156.05 and a high of $224.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRSK stock was last observed hovering at around $217.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.14% off its average median price target of $225.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.89% off the consensus price target high of $250.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -23.75% lower than the price target low of $178.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $220.28, the stock is 0.49% and 6.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing 1.45% at the moment leaves the stock 18.41% off its SMA200. VRSK registered 36.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.15.

The stock witnessed a 2.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.40%, and is 0.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.50% over the week and 1.58% over the month.

Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $31.97B and $2.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.25 and Fwd P/E is 34.20. Profit margin for the company is 21.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.16% and -1.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.60%).

Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verisk Analytics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 76.40% this year

Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 152.03M, and float is at 143.34M with Short Float at 6.43%.

Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Daffan Nicholas, the company’s Chief Information Officer. SEC filings show that Daffan Nicholas sold 1,561 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $219.36 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40875.0 shares.

Verisk Analytics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that LISS SAMUEL G (Director) sold a total of 11,589 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $223.89 per share for $2.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68310.0 shares of the VRSK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 25, Hansen Bruce Edward (Director) disposed off 1,131 shares at an average price of $217.00 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 12,939 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK).

Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) that is trading 108.65% up over the past 12 months.