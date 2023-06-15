Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT)

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) is -3.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.19 and a high of $64.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LNT stock was last observed hovering at around $53.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.98% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -2.17% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.13, the stock is 1.52% and -1.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing 0.09% at the moment leaves the stock -2.18% off its SMA200. LNT registered -7.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.20.

The stock witnessed a -1.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.06%, and is -0.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.19% over the week and 1.70% over the month.

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) has around 3129 employees, a market worth around $13.42B and $4.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.36 and Fwd P/E is 17.24. Profit margin for the company is 15.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.59% and -17.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alliant Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.90% this year

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 251.20M, and float is at 250.65M with Short Float at 1.68%.

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 12 times.

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading -12.16% down over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is -8.15% lower over the same period. Sempra (SRE) is 0.09% up on the 1-year trading charts.