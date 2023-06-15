Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) is 3.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.61 and a high of $11.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AXL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.83% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -0.75% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.06, the stock is 11.51% and 11.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -0.62% at the moment leaves the stock -4.15% off its SMA200. AXL registered -1.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.74.

The stock witnessed a 12.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.22%, and is 4.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.12% over the week and 4.29% over the month.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $949.39M and $5.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.86 and Fwd P/E is 9.46. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.03% and -32.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 967.50% this year

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.20M, and float is at 112.10M with Short Float at 2.98%.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Barnes David Eugene, the company’s VP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Barnes David Eugene sold 29,533 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $9.00 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that WILLEMSE NORMAN (President Forging) sold a total of 59,265 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $9.00 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the AXL stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) that is trading -43.13% down over the past 12 months and BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) that is 35.53% higher over the same period. Miller Industries Inc. (MLR) is 49.75% up on the 1-year trading charts.