Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) is -27.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.25 and a high of $27.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARQT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.55% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 55.46% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.69, the stock is 16.79% and -7.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -2.20% at the moment leaves the stock -30.95% off its SMA200. ARQT registered -46.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $81.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.73.

The stock witnessed a 3.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.78%, and is 11.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.22% over the week and 7.16% over the month.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) has around 268 employees, a market worth around $661.18M and $6.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 47.45% and -60.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-74.00%).

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.50% this year

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.17M, and float is at 58.97M with Short Float at 22.12%.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Matsuda Masaru, the company’s See Remark. SEC filings show that Matsuda Masaru sold 1,830 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $7.80 per share for a total of $14278.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42146.0 shares.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 17 that Welgus Howard G. (Director) sold a total of 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 17 and was made at $13.97 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the ARQT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, Welgus Howard G. (Director) disposed off 8,500 shares at an average price of $12.01 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 165,825 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT).

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 53.71% up over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is -2.29% lower over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -17.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.