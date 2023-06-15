Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX)

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is 3.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.28 and a high of $30.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GNTX stock was last observed hovering at around $28.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.43% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -8.46% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.20, the stock is 3.27% and 2.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 3.42% off its SMA200. GNTX registered -1.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.34.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.67%, and is 1.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.92% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) has around 5466 employees, a market worth around $6.53B and $2.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.07 and Fwd P/E is 13.47. Distance from 52-week low is 21.15% and -7.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.40%).

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gentex Corporation (GNTX) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gentex Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.60% this year

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 233.70M, and float is at 232.56M with Short Float at 1.15%.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Gentex Corporation (GNTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GOODE GARY F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GOODE GARY F sold 4,416 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $28.27 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29180.0 shares.

Gentex Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Hollars James A (Director) sold a total of 4,416 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $28.27 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36149.0 shares of the GNTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, Schaum Richard O (Director) disposed off 5,424 shares at an average price of $27.89 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 49,861 shares of Gentex Corporation (GNTX).

Gentex Corporation (GNTX): Who are the competitors?

Mistras Group Inc. (MG) is 16.67% up on the 1-year trading charts.