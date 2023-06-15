Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO)

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO) is -23.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.80 and a high of $3.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HEXO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $1.18 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.89% off the consensus price target high of $1.26 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 30.63% higher than the price target low of $1.11 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.77, the stock is -29.51% and -36.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -10.38% at the moment leaves the stock -57.15% off its SMA200. HEXO registered -77.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.57.

The stock witnessed a -45.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.57%, and is -17.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.27% over the week and 7.28% over the month.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) has around 689 employees, a market worth around $48.57M and $148.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -3.66% and -79.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-182.10%).

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HEXO Corp. (HEXO) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HEXO Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -205.10% this year

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.00M, and float is at 42.03M with Short Float at 2.02%.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at HEXO Corp. (HEXO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.