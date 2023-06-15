Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in KT Corporation (NYSE: KT)

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) is -10.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.11 and a high of $14.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KT stock was last observed hovering at around $12.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $15.46 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.19% off the consensus price target high of $27.53 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -5.33% lower than the price target low of $11.45 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.06, the stock is 2.47% and 3.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing -0.82% at the moment leaves the stock -5.04% off its SMA200. KT registered -12.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.00.

The stock witnessed a 1.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.79%, and is 2.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.86% over the week and 1.17% over the month.

KT Corporation (KT) has around 23371 employees, a market worth around $6.24B and $19.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.70. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.50% and -19.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

KT Corporation (KT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KT Corporation (KT) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KT Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.30% this year

KT Corporation (KT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 511.24M, and float is at 483.90M with Short Float at 0.31%.

KT Corporation (KT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) that is -31.55% lower over the past 12 months. Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (CHT) is -2.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.