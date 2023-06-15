Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) is -31.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.33 and a high of $4.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STRC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.06% off the consensus price target high of $4.25 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 81.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.38, the stock is 2.45% and -4.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing -10.00% at the moment leaves the stock -65.03% off its SMA200. STRC registered -86.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.22.

The stock witnessed a 9.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.97%, and is 9.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.49% over the week and 14.00% over the month.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) has around 280 employees, a market worth around $60.39M and $16.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.52% and -90.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-119.90%).

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.80% this year

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 152.83M, and float is at 78.64M with Short Float at 5.59%.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hamer Andrew, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Hamer Andrew bought 32,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $0.48 per share for a total of $15261.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.96 million shares.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that GARAGIC DENIS (Chief Technology Officer) bought a total of 14,765 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $0.47 per share for $7000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the STRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, Allgood Kiva A. (President & CEO) acquired 54,350 shares at an average price of $0.48 for $26300.0. The insider now directly holds 1,611,356 shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC).