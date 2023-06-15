Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) is -11.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.21 and a high of $115.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SQM stock was last observed hovering at around $71.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.19% off its average median price target of $88.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.94% off the consensus price target high of $136.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -16.83% lower than the price target low of $60.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.80, the stock is 1.62% and -0.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing -1.65% at the moment leaves the stock -18.01% off its SMA200. SQM registered -23.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.70.

The stock witnessed a -3.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.51%, and is -0.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.08% over the week and 3.39% over the month.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) has around 7238 employees, a market worth around $19.18B and $10.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.24 and Fwd P/E is 7.42. Profit margin for the company is 35.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.59% and -38.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (50.70%).

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 567.20% this year

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 285.64M, and float is at 147.47M with Short Float at 2.54%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) that is trading -60.71% down over the past 12 months and FMC Corporation (FMC) that is -3.30% lower over the same period. Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) is -3.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.