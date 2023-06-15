Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is 20.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.26 and a high of $22.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SKT stock was last observed hovering at around $21.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.88% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -34.56% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.53, the stock is 4.52% and 9.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -1.01% at the moment leaves the stock 18.22% off its SMA200. SKT registered 45.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.26.

The stock witnessed a 11.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.69%, and is -3.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) has around 341 employees, a market worth around $2.26B and $442.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.01 and Fwd P/E is 27.25. Profit margin for the company is 19.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.43% and -3.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) is a “Underweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 842.70% this year

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.09M, and float is at 101.70M with Short Float at 9.52%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TANGER STEVEN B, the company’s Executive Chair of the Board. SEC filings show that TANGER STEVEN B sold 79,936 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $22.00 per share for a total of $1.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.2 million shares.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that TANGER STEVEN B (Executive Chair of the Board) sold a total of 220,064 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $21.67 per share for $4.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.28 million shares of the SKT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, SKERRITT SUSAN E (Director) disposed off 3,310 shares at an average price of $21.04 for $69642.0. The insider now directly holds 52,621 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT).

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regency Centers Corporation (REG) that is 6.27% higher over the past 12 months. Alexander’s Inc. (ALX) is -16.58% down on the 1-year trading charts.