Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH)

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) is -26.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.97 and a high of $3.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WDH stock was last observed hovering at around $2.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $23.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.47% off the consensus price target high of $23.37 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 89.25% higher than the price target low of $22.89 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.46, the stock is -3.85% and -11.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 6.12% off its SMA200. WDH registered 74.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.20.

The stock witnessed a -13.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.99%, and is 5.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.64% over the week and 5.42% over the month.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) has around 2719 employees, a market worth around $905.06M and $388.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.75 and Fwd P/E is 12.95. Profit margin for the company is 20.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 153.61% and -26.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Waterdrop Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 126.20% this year

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 386.68M, and float is at 295.36M with Short Float at 0.23%.