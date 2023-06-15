Inuvo Inc. (INUV) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX: INUV) is -0.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $0.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INUV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 78.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.22, the stock is -23.01% and -27.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing -6.14% at the moment leaves the stock -36.88% off its SMA200. INUV registered -50.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -21.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.49.

The stock witnessed a -34.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.96%, and is -11.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.44% over the week and 8.58% over the month.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) has around 87 employees, a market worth around $30.96M and $68.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.00% and -62.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-57.80%).

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inuvo Inc. (INUV) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inuvo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.30% this year

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 120.97M, and float is at 106.04M with Short Float at 1.14%.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Inuvo Inc. (INUV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 10 times.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avantax Inc. (AVTA) that is trading 39.29% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is 16.24% higher over the same period. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is 4.98% up on the 1-year trading charts.